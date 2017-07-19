Shane McMahon a Passenger in Helicopter Crash Landing in Water

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

WWE minority owner Shane McMahon, who currently serves as the commissioner of the company's Tuesday night show, SmackDown Live, was one of two people rescued Wednesday morning after a helicopter he was traveling in landed in the water off Gilgo Beach in New York.

ABC Eyewitness News passed along details of the emergency rescue and noted both individuals on board were returned to shore without injury. Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald noted the son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon was "okay" following the incident.

He commented on the situation with a post on social media later Wednesday:

No further information about what caused the water landing was immediately released.

McMahon returned to the WWE in February 2016 after leaving the company at the end of 2009 following more than a decade as an on-screen Superstar and authority figure.

The 47-year-old fan favorite has taken part in three marquee matches since the comeback. He lost at each of the last two WrestleMania events, against The Undertaker in 2016 and A.J. Styles this year, and was part of a winning team at Survivor Series last November.

Shane-O-Mac also maintains a constant on-air presence as the SmackDown commissioner, a role he portrays alongside the show's general manager, longtime wrestler Daniel Bryan.

In May, he explained on the Steve Austin Show getting a chance to perform in front of his children is a key reason he opted to return, per John Moorehouse of Fightful.

"Having my kids out there was one of the main reasons I came back to the company, period," McMahon said. "I never was able to perform live in front of my boys. And they would always ask me, 'would you ever go back dad? Would you ever do that?' I'd say 'Well, if the right opportunity was there, then I'd consider it, being there for you guys.' That was one of the major deciding factors, was [that] my sons has never seen me."

As a wrestler, McMahon is known for his fearless, high-flying style that helped him break out of his father's shadow during his first run with the company. Those traits have remained a major part of his character since his return, though he's only taken on a limited number of matches.