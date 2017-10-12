    Haloti Ngata Reportedly Undergoing Surgery on Torn Bicep, Out 4 Months

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions have lost their defensive anchor with Haloti Ngata reportedly undergoing surgery on a torn bicep Thursday. He's expected to require a four-month recovery.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the update on the lineman's status.

    Injuries have taken their toll on Ngata over the past three seasons. The 33-year-old hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011 and has missed at least two games in each of the last three seasons. 

    Ngata's performance has suffered as a result of age and missed time. According to Pro Football Focus, his 5.9 run-stop percentage in 2016 was the second-worst rate of his career. He tallied seven combined tackles and two sacks in five games this year.

    With Ngata on the shelf for the rest of the 2017 campaign, the Lions will turn to their depth at defensive tackle to keep their front four going strong.

    A'Shawn Robinson showed promise with two sacks and seven passes defensed in 16 games as a rookie in 2016. Jeremiah Ledbetter and Akeem Spence will also see their roles expanded.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Marshawn F--ks Up a Race Car 😳 — #NoScript Premiere

      No Script with Marshawn Lynch
      via Facebook
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Has Ngata Played His Final Game for the Lions?

      Michael Rothstein
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eifert Surgery Timeline Hints at Something Worse

      ProFootballDoc
      via sandiegouniontribune.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watkins Staying Calm Despite Tiny Role

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report