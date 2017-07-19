    Wayne Rooney Selling £500 Hugs to Raise Money for Charity

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2017

    Everton's new signing, English striker Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt after giving a press conference at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017, following his move to Everton from Manchester United. Rooney, whose move comes after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying striker Romelu Lukaku, will hope the switch revives his international career. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Newly returned Everton icon Wayne Rooney will reportedly show his softer side with a £500-per-hug charity fundraiser. 

    ESPN FC's Chris Wright reported A1 Sporting Speakers agency has organised the event, which will take place in September. A spokesman for the company said:

    "It's a chance to shake hands or hug a true English legend and the best player of his generation and to benefit our chosen charity on the day."

    "United fans can meet him and say thanks. Everton fans can greet their new player, who has always been a Toffee. Take some selfies. Get two or three things signed."

    Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton on a free transfer from Manchester United earlier in July, and England's all-time record goalscorer is already giving back to the community on Merseyside.

    It will still cost a couple £1,000 to get their hands on Rooney, who makes his Goodison Park comeback after 13 years at Old Trafford.

    A1 Sporting Speakers make sure to note the hug-a-thon is open for United and Everton supporters alike, which is little surprise given the service he paid to the Red Devils, despite this summer's exit:

    The sum is a princely price to pay for a few seconds of contact with Rooney, who is also United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals, while selfies and handshakes are also available to those willing to pay.

