LeBron's Next Team, Ranked by Who Would Make Cleveland Fans Angriest

0 of 7

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LeBron may not be long for The Land. According to various reports, James is frustrated with how the Cleveland Cavaliers have handled the offseason. James apparently expected the Cavs to be aggressive and acquire players who would help his team overcome the Golden State Warriors, their foe in an NBA Finals rivalry that looks destined to repeat for a fourth straight summer. Instead, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert tore apart his team’s front office and presumably began penning his next Comic Sans communique.

When James left for Miami in 2010, Cleveland fans took to the streets and burned his jersey in effigy. When he returned to Cleveland in 2014, many of those same fans rejoiced. When he ended the city’s pitiful 52-year pro sports championship drought in 2016, they all celebrated.

To some Cavaliers fans, James has fulfilled his duty and can leave again as a free agent next summer. But, of course, some people just want to watch the jerseys burn. Below, we assess (on a scale from one to five Burning James Jerseys) how angry Cavs fans would be based on possible new courts for the King.