3-Star TE Prospect Glenn Beal Commits to Texas A&M over LSU, Alabama

Credit: Scout.com

Glenn Beal, a 3-star tight end from John Curtis Christian High in New Orleans, committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Josh Preston of the Times-Picayune reported the news, noting Beal chose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.

Texas A&M landed the No. 26 tight end in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings.

Beal is already 6'5" and 265 pounds, and pairing that with his athleticism makes him a truly intriguing prospect. Add in the ability to block, and Beal is the unique tight end who has the potential to stay on the field in any formation or situation.

As he develops as a route-runner and pass-catcher, he could become a crucial part of Texas A&M's offense and one of the most well-rounded tight ends in college football. That's his ceiling, but his floor as a solid run- blocking tight end means that he should see the field at the next level, even if it's in a more limited and situational role.

Suffice to say, Texas A&M has to be very excited about the prospects of Beal going forward.

With the Aggies, Beal will join fellow 3-star tight end Jace Sternberger in the class of 2018. In general, Texas A&M hasn't had a great recruiting class, though there are some highlights among the bunch, which includes a handful of 4-star commits.

New head coach Jimbo Fisher hasn't had a full recruiting cycle to put his fingerprints on the program, however. It will be fascinating to see how the team's recruiting classes rate in the coming years. For now, however, Beal is an intriguing player to watch for in College Station.