Jacoby Brissett in Concussion Protocol After Loss vs. Steelers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is reportedly in concussion protocol following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana reported the news.

The Colts acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots on Sept. 2 after the second-year signal-caller torched the New York Giants for 341 passing yards and five total touchdowns in Week 4 of the preseason, and he's acquitted himself nicely as the team's stopgap starter with Andrew Luck injured.

To date, Brissett has thrown for 2,172 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also rushed 38 times for 154 yards and three scores.

"He's got great poise," head coach Chuck Pagano said following Week 2, according to the Andrew Walker of the team's official website. "... He stands tall in the pocket. He's tough as damn nails. He could extend some plays."



If the North Carolina State product hits the shelf, Scott Tolzien should slide back in under center. Tolzien's lone start this season came in Week 1, when he went 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two interceptions in a 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.