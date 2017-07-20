MLB Metrics 101: The Most Brutal Blockbuster Trade Deadline Fails Since 2000

1 of 12

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Here's the idea: round up big trades, see how much value was gained for the seller and for the buyer and calculate the difference. The biggest differences, and thus the most lopsided trades, win.

As per usual, "value" means wins above replacement. Baseball Reference WAR—which weighs offense, defense and baserunning for position players and innings pitched and runs allowed for pitchers—is the standard go-to.

The first caveat, however, has to do with the sample size.

Add up all the July trades made since 2000, and you get hundreds of deals involving hundreds of players. The vast majority of them are either uninteresting (e.g., Alex Cora for Ramon Vazquez) or nothing to write home about for either side (i.e. Carlos Beltran for Zack Wheeler).

Instead, a fair compromise is cherry-picked trades that look big and/or lopsided in retrospect. The final count includes 71 trades, which can be found here.

Another caveat has to do with context. When teams make trades, they're weighing both talent and controllability. Here, the focus is on how much controllability teams were securing at the time. Additional control gained through extensions or re-signings is another matter.

Tenure interruptions are another no-no. For example, the Toronto Blue Jays got Edwin Encarnacion in a July trade in 2009 but momentarily lost him on waivers in 2010. That's a wrench in that particular set of gears.

Otherwise, the only thing to know is that this list consists exclusively of sellers who turned short-term assets into long-term boons. But to give credit where it's due, let's begin with honorable mentions for buyers who scored big.