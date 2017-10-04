5-Star SF Prospect Nassir Little Commits to North Carolina

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Nassir Little, one of the most coveted small forwards in the 2018 recruiting class, announced Wednesday he's planning to play his college basketball at North Carolina.



Little checks in as a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 overall player in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the fourth-best small forward in the class and the No. 2 asset at the position from the state of Florida.

The Orlando Christian Prep sensation has enjoyed a steady rise to become not only one of the top players in the class but also one of the most intriguing long-term projects. His skill set matches what it takes to become a star in today's NBA.

He's a long (6'7"), athletic wing capable of creating offense in a variety of ways. While he has enough versatility and aggressiveness to succeed in half-court sets, he's at his best when out in the open floor.

Little has also worked to add more range to keep defenses honest, which will be essential as he continues to climb the basketball ranks.

He talked about that improvement with Pat Lawless of Made Hoops in late May.

"When I was younger I was a raw talent, but I had to refine my skill set," Little said. "I have been working on my perimeter skills because in college I will be playing the 2 and 3. I've been working on ball-handling, shooting, getting my teammates involved and things like that."

That effort has paid off. Although his three-point shot is still a work in progress, it's the only thing holding him back from becoming an elite offensive weapon, and a couple of more summers with an intense focus in that area could eliminate that perceived weakness.

All told, it's hard not to like what Little brings to the table. He's a fierce competitor whose placement among the top recruits in the class is a testament more to his hard work than natural talent. That's the type of prospect who represents less risk for head coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.

It may take some time before his role with North Carolina becomes clear. He could even start the campaign coming off the bench in an energy role. But regardless of how it starts, he should be a key piece when tournament time rolls around at the end of his freshman season.