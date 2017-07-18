Mariners Minor Leaguers Take 7-Hour Uber Trip from Arizona to New Mexico

Seattle Mariners minor league players took a long trek to Monday's game in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers began a five-game series in Albuquerque, which hosts the Isotopes despite Homer Simpson's hunger strike. In order to arrive on time, four players took a seven-hour Uber ride from Phoenix, Arizona, costing $683.52.

Relief pitcher Mark Lowe relayed the arduous tale on his private Instagram account, but infielder D.J. Peterson shared the post on Twitter. After arrangements to book an American Airlines flight fell through, Lowe, Peterson, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher Pat Light found an Uber driver dedicated enough to take the long journey overnight.

Perhaps Hemant, the driver's listed name, will get rewarded with similar reverence as Hadi Abdollahian, who chauffeured Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright from Chicago to Buffalo for voluntary offseason workouts.

The high cost is far from pocket change for most minor leaguers, who often don't receive livable wages during their quest to make the majors. Yet Lowe is a well-traveled big league veteran, and Vogelbach has played 15 games for the Mariners since getting traded by the Chicago Cubs.

They won't have an opportunity to rest anytime soon, as the Rainiers and Isotopes play a doubleheader on Tuesday.

