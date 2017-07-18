Julian Edelman Receives Note from Teacher Apologizing for Doubting His NFL Dream

Julian Edelman has defied skeptics throughout his career, rising from a seventh-round pick to a Super Bowl hero. The New England Patriots wide receiver shared a letter Tuesday from one of those former nonbelievers.

Edelman's English 100 professor at College of San Mateo, which he attended for a year before transferring to Kent State, wrote to apologize for dismissing his former student's NFL aspirations.

"I don't think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on, I feel terrible," the teacher wrote, "not because you proved m wrong, but because I stupidly voiced an uneducated opinion that implied I had distain for your passion of the game."

The instructor went on to express regret for "wedging my foot so firmly in my mouth that day."

NFL organizations shared those doubts. The 5'10" wideout nearly went undrafted before New England snagged him with pick No. 232 in 2009. Including an eventful postseason highlighted by his memorable Super Bowl catch, he snagged 119 receptions last year.

