Former Notre Dame HC Ara Parseghian Hospitalized for Hip Infection Treatment

Joe Raymond/Associated Press

Former Notre Dame head football coach Ara Parseghian is currently undergoing treatment for a hip infection at a nursing care facility in South Bend, Indiana.

According to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, the 94-year-old Parseghian has undergone five surgeries on his hip, but another surgery is not considered an option, and he is instead being treated with antibiotics.

Parseghian served as the head coach for the Fighting Irish from 1964 through 1974, posting a 95-17-4 record and winning two national championships.

He also enjoyed successful stints at Miami (Ohio) and Northwestern previously, finishing his coaching career with a record of 170-58-6.

Parseghian served as a college football analyst for ABC from 1975 through 1981 following his retirement from coaching and then worked for CBS from 1982 through 1988.

He won multiple coach of the year awards during his coaching tenure and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1980.