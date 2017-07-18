Kirk Cousins Called 'Kurt' by Bruce Allen After Failed Redskins Contract Talks

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen called quarterback Kirk Cousins by the name "Kurt" multiple times after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal Monday prior to the deadline for franchise-tagged players.

In a video posted on the team's website (h/t ESPN.com's John Keim), Allen called the signal-caller "Kurt" on five occasions:

"Our goal was to sign [Kirk] to a long-term contract with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins. On May 2, right after the draft, we made [Kirk] an offer that included the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history [$53 million] and guaranteed a total of $72 million for injury.

"The deal would have made him at least the second-highest-paid player by average per year in NFL history. But despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from [Kirk's] agent this year. [Kirk] has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before the season, we accept his decision."

A team spokesman said it only sounded like Allen was calling Cousins by the name "Kurt" due to Allen's accent.

On Tuesday, Cousins responded, per Albert Breer of The MMQB, saying he's "been called Kurt my entire [life]. ... Doesn't matter. It is what it is. It's fine. Not a big deal."

By virtue of the sides failing to reach a resolution, Cousins will become the first quarterback in NFL history to play under the franchise tag in consecutive seasons.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Redskins' offer only included one additional year of guaranteed money. The offer would have matched Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's deal: "With $24 million in 2017, it's six years, $133 million—or Flacco."

Cousins will make just under $24 million in 2017, which ranks third in the league behind Flacco and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Cousins is "open" to a deal with the Redskins when negotiations can begin again after the 2017 season.

The 28-year-old Cousins is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, as he threw for 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2015, he led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage and also led Washington to the NFC East title.

Washington has the option to franchise Cousins one final time during the offseason.