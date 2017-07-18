    Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Announces Return of Dog After It Was Held for Ransom

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead returns a punt during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead said early Tuesday morning that his dog was returned to him after being stolen and held for ransom.

    Whitehead wrote the following regarding his dog, Blitz, in an Instagram post Monday:

    According to ESPN.com, Whitehead posted a video of himself and Blitz on Snapchat Tuesday, saying: "Look who made it home safely!!! THANKS EVERYONE."

    In an interview with KXAS-TV in Dallas (h/t ESPN.com), Whitehead said he received a call from an unknown number demanding $10,000 for the return of Blitz.

    Whitehead said he agreed to pay an undisclosed amount if the alleged perpetrator could prove his dog was OK.

    Whitehead added that he believed the situation was an "inside job," that he didn't care about other items stolen and just wanted his dog back: "The damage is done. As long as my dog is OK. I just want the dog back. Everything else they took, more power to them. The dog means a ton. I was willing to do what I had to do [to] get him back. If they have any piece of a heart, just give him to someone else to give back to me. I just want the dog back."

    The 25-year-old wideout said he got Blitz nine weeks ago and that they've been virtually inseparable ever since, with the exception of his trip to Florida.

    Whitehead is set to enter his third NFL season, and he has been the Cowboy's primary return man on kickoffs and punts during his time in Dallas.

