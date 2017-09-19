4-Star SF Prospect Jaedon LeDee Commits to Ohio State over UCLA, Texas A&M

Credit: Scout

Jaedon LeDee verbally committed to play college basketball at Ohio State on Tuesday.

Per Scout.com's Evan Daniels, LeDee said the following regarding his decision to join the Buckeyes:

"I'm headed to Ohio State and I picked them because they have everything I wanted in a school. When I took my visit everyone was down to earth. My mom really enjoyed it. At first she wasn't fond of me going away, but after the visit she said that would be one of the places she would be comfortable with me going."

LeDee is the 115th overall player and No. 31 small forward in the 2018 recruiting class, according to Scout. The Houston native is also the fifth-best small forward in the Midland region.

LeDee chose Ohio State over a pair of other schools he visited in UCLA and Texas A&M.

After his commitment, LeDee said he hopes to be an instant contributor at OSU, per Daniels: "I want to come in and have an immediate impact. The guys they have there are great guys and they can play. I want to come into what they are already doing and making them better, use my versatility and do whatever I need to do win."

Anthony Davis famously played guard in high school before growing seven inches in one year and establishing himself as one of the best centers in the country. An unintended benefit of Davis' growth spurt was that he was a good ball-handler for a frontcourt player.

To a lesser extent, the same thing has happened to LeDee. During an interview with Bear Territory's Ryan Gorcey, Herb LeDee said he was having his son practice to become a point guard before he essentially grew out of the position:

"He's been extremely blessed with having some really big growth spurts. When I started training him to play basketball, the best point guard at the time was Jason Kidd, so I actually started working him to be a better-shooting Jason Kidd. By the end of eighth grade, he was already 6'5", so that let us know that we were going to have to start putting him in another position. He played point guard, and he was 6'7" by the end of his freshman year, and started at point guard, and his sophomore year, he moved to the 3, and now, he's right at 6'9", and he's a really well-built kid, so now he's a prototypical stretch 4."

LeDee can look like a guard in a forward's body at times. He's capable of consistently knocking down three-point jumpers, and TigerBlitz.com's Billy Embody praised his passing after watching him during the summer:

That comes with benefits and drawbacks.

He can hurt an opposing team in a variety of ways, and his impressive shooting means that a defense will have to account for his whereabouts even when he doesn't have the ball.

At the opposite end, LeDee is still facing a learning curve on defense. He'll need work on the nuances that come with defending the 3 and 4. His post game is a bit of a work in progress as well.

LeDee should make an immediate impact for Ohio State, and he has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in the Big Ten if he turns down any NBA overtures and stays with the Buckeyes for a few years.