Kirk Cousins, Redskins Fail to Agree on Contract Despite 'Repeated Attempts'

The Washington Redskins failed to agree to terms with quarterback Kirk Cousins on a long-term deal before Monday's franchise tag deadline.

Team president Bruce Allen released a statement on the negotiations, effectively blaming Cousins for not accepting a contract despite "repeated attempts" at a deal:

In a video on the team's website, Allen repeatedly referred to his quarterback as "Kurt" instead of "Kirk."

Despite the high contract numbers listed by the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported only one of the five more years offered to Cousins in an extension would have been guaranteed. Rapoport later expanded on the offer to Cousins:

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com also explained why the offer isn't as good as it seems:

Cousins is willing to renegotiate a new deal after the season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has indicated an openness to staying with the organization that drafted him in 2012.

"Do I want to be a Washington Redskin? Yes. That's an easy answer," the quarterback recently said in an interview with Joe Theismann, via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. "Great organization, phenomenal history, passionate fanbase, great city. There's just so many positives to discuss. I love my teammates, I love playing with these guys. So I don't need to look elsewhere."

However, Michael Silver of NFL Network is among those who have heard Cousins wants to join the San Francisco 49ers and reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan, whenever possible.

As Jared Dubin of CBSSports.com noted, the Pro Bowler made almost $20 million last season and will make about $24 million in 2017 in his second year playing under the franchise tag.