Dave Gettleman Relieved of GM Duties by Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson

Dave Gettleman Relieved of GM Duties by Panthers Owner Jerry RichardsonJuly 17, 2017
The Carolina Panthers have relieved Dave Gettleman of his general manager duties, according to team owner Jerry Richardson.
"After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Gettleman of his duties as general manager," Richardson said in a press release Monday. "I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed."
The Panthers reached the postseason in Gettleman's first three seasons with the team, including a berth in Super Bowl 50. He was responsible for drafting key contributors like Star Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Kelvin Benjamin, Kony Ealy and Trai Turner, among others, while signing superstars Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly to lucrative contract extensions.
Those quality moves made this firing all the more stunning, per Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com:
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
Dave Gettleman took over a team four years removed from a winning season in horrific cap shape and went 40-23-1 with three division titles.2017-7-17 16:42:59
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
Was crazy to see John Dorsey get fired. Even more absurd to see Gettleman canned. Hard to imagine anyone doing a better job there.2017-7-17 16:43:57
But trouble began brewing last offseason when star cornerback Josh Norman had his franchise tag rescinded and was allowed to walk in free agency, ultimately signing with Washington.
The Panthers, in turn, stumbled to a 6-10 record last season and finished 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the Norman decision was a factor in Gettleman's firing:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
There had been rumblings that all was not well with Gettleman and owner Jerry Richardson stemming from allowing star CB Josh Norman to walk.2017-7-17 16:39:08
Norman seemed to connect those dots as well:
*Joshua R. Norman @J_No24
"👀" 🤔2017-7-17 16:45:50
Longtime Panthers wideout Steve Smith, who was released by the team in 2014 and has never been shy about putting Gettleman on blast, also commented on Gettleman's dismissal:
Steve Smith Sr @89SteveSmith
Its Okay! Dave I know how you feel..... #agent89🕵🏼 #stevesmithsr https://t.co/czlwuG92Ck2017-7-17 16:55:53
Former Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams opened the door to a return to Carolina after Gettleman's departure, calling him a "snake":
DeAngelo Williams @DeAngeloRB
I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! 😎😎👌🏽✊🏽2017-7-17 17:20:16
Despite those controversial decisions, however, Monday's news was surprising, as Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer shared:
Joe Person @josephperson
Suffice to say, this was a shock to most in the building. One veteran player when told of the news: "Holy s&#%." https://t.co/rBHfglJyqj2017-7-17 16:44:37
The front office has a completely different look than it did a year ago, per Rapoport:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
In February, the #Panthers saw President Danny Morrison resign. Assistant GM Brandon Beane left for BUF. Today, GM Dave Gettleman is out.2017-7-17 16:52:49
With training camp just over a week away, the Panthers head into the 2017 season with plenty of uncertainty in the front office.