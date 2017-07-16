Boston Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. Robs New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge of HR

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge of a two-run homer Sunday evening with an outstanding leaping catch in the eighth inning.



It sounded like a clear-cut home run coming off Judge's bat, but Bradley had other ideas.

Stretching his arm out as high as he could while running backward toward the center field wall, Bradley made a spectacular grab to keep the Yankees off the board.

Boston would go on to shut New York out, 3-0.



