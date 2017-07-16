Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has 'Considered' a California Senate Run

Rich Fury/Associated Press

Caitlyn Jenner is considering a potential run for public office in California.

Jenner revealed that Sunday during an interview with John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York City (via Complex's Kyle Neubeck):

"I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that."

Should she run, Jenner would almost certainly run as a Republican, given her outspoken support for the party.

This is at least the second time she has gone on record discussing her possible political aspirations. During a segment on CNN Tonight in April, Jenner addressed the topic:

The Los Angeles Times' Seema Mehta noted the next Senate election in California would be for Dianne Feinstein's seat. While the 84-year-old Democrat has yet to announce whether she'll run again in 2018, Mehta wrote that "no prominent Republican candidate has publicly announced interest in the seat."

Jenner won the gold medal in the men's decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. In 2015, she was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards.