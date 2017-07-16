The Sports World Is Excited for the Season 7 Premiere of 'Game of Thrones'

Winter is finally here.

With HBO's hit show Game of Thrones returning Sunday night, professional athletes, coaches and teams are gearing up for the season seven premiere.

The New England Patriots are already looking to defend the wall, as well as their Super Bowl victory:

The Dallas Cowboys have tonight's premiere on their minds, as well as the start of training camp:

New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin may be more excited for the return of GOT Sundays than NFL Sundays:

Somebody needs to help Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Robert McClain figure out what time the show starts:

Perhaps McClain can ask Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, as he seems as game as anyone for the premiere:

It truly is Christmas in July for Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky III:





The Los Angeles Clippers summed up how we all feel on the inside:





The first episode of the new season airs on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.