The Sports World Is Excited for the Season 7 Premiere of 'Game of Thrones'July 16, 2017
Channing Frye @Channing_Frye
game of thrones day!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁2017-7-16 18:11:16
Winter is finally here.
With HBO's hit show Game of Thrones returning Sunday night, professional athletes, coaches and teams are gearing up for the season seven premiere.
The New England Patriots are already looking to defend the wall, as well as their Super Bowl victory:
New England Patriots @Patriots
#WinterIsHere https://t.co/pIhKqFAKHE2017-7-16 22:13:13
The Dallas Cowboys have tonight's premiere on their minds, as well as the start of training camp:
Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys
Soon. #CowboysCamp https://t.co/be2nYP5HbZ2017-7-16 23:46:52
New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin may be more excited for the return of GOT Sundays than NFL Sundays:
Shea McClellin @mcckshea
WINTER IS HERE!! #GameOfThrones2017-7-16 15:05:53
Somebody needs to help Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Robert McClain figure out what time the show starts:
Robert McClain @bobbymac36
Doesn't #GameOfThrones come on tonight I need to know the time I'm def tuned in? Anybody know? 👀👀2017-7-16 19:49:17
Perhaps McClain can ask Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, as he seems as game as anyone for the premiere:
Jack Del Rio @coachdelrio
You got me hooked on this show 3 years ago @Ldelrio12 #GameofThrones #WinterIsHere going Bart Scott on it tonight "can't wait!" https://t.co/UGeH6yR6Uq2017-7-16 19:59:46
It truly is Christmas in July for Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky III:
Frank Kaminsky III @FSKPart3
Today is like Christmas but more better2017-7-16 19:03:35
The Los Angeles Clippers summed up how we all feel on the inside:
LA Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday mood. https://t.co/AF3n34TtAW2017-7-16 16:47:50
The first episode of the new season airs on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.