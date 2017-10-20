4-Star PF Prospect Darius Days Commits to LSU over UNC

Scout.com

LSU boosted its 2018 recruiting class in a big way Friday as 4-star forward Darius Days announced his commitment to the Tigers, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Days, who stars at The Rock School in Florida, is 247Sports' No. 58 overall prospect and 13th-ranked power forward in the 2018 class. He's the state of Florida's eighth-best player at his position.

Listed at 6'7" and 218 pounds, Days can move back and forth between the two forward spots. His current skill set is better suited to power forward, but he's been working on his all-around game to help assuage concerns about his viability at the 3.

Florida was seen as a natural fit for Days throughout the recruiting process both in terms of stylistic fit and proximity. The Rock School is in Gainesville, so Days has a deep familiarity with the area and a natural relationship with the Gators coaching staff, one that developed naturally by him being in town.

247Sports' Crystal Ball metrics gave Days an 86 percent chance of landing with the Gators during the summer. LSU was the only other team in consideration at that point.

Regardless of his ultimate position, LSU will be landing a versatile prospect who affects the game in a number of ways. His positional fluidity projects well for the modern NBA game, and he has the athleticism and length to defend three positions. Adding a little extra bulk, pushing himself to be a better three-point shooter and creating off the dribble will be the three biggest areas of improvement going forward.

Days is the third prospect to sign with the team for 2018, and he's the third of 4-star distinction or higher. He should team up with Nazreon Reid and Ja'Vonte Smart to help form a dynamic triumvirate in a year's time.