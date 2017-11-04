4-Star DT Prospect Alim McNeill Commits to North Carolina St.

Image via Scout.com

North Carolina State's defensive line got a major boost on Saturday, as 4-star defensive tackle Alim McNeill committed to the program.

Per Jonas Pope IV of the Herald Sun, McNeil announced his decision to play for the Wolfpack after also considering offers from Virginia Tech and Michigan.

McNeill, who attends Sanderson High in Raleigh, North Carolina, is ranked as the nation's No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 94 player overall in the class of 2018 by 247Sports.

In his junior season, he registered 84 tackles (18 for loss), six sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, per MaxPreps.com. The ability to make that sort of impact in the interior is invaluable.

And his head coach at Sanderson, Ben Kolstad, thinks he brings great versatility to the defensive line as well.

"[Where he plays in college] depends what scheme people are, but in a four-down front he's probably going to be a three-technique defensive tackle, and some of the 3-4 fronts he can play a little bit of everything," he told Sam Webb of Scout.com.

He also spoke highly of his character.

"He's grounded, a high-character kid, but he wants to develop and continue to grow," he said. "That's one thing he's done here since he was a freshman, get better and better, continue to grow, and work with a staff that can do that and help get the most out of him."

If NC State does just that, it could have a dynamic player on its hands.

This is turning into a banner year for the Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren, who has his team 6-2 and ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Saturday's huge showdown with ACC rival Clemson.

That success is paying early dividends in recruiting for next season. NC State now has 20 commitments in the 2018 class, with McNeil becoming the third player in that group rated as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports.