White Sox P Derek Holland Makes Circus Stop on Chopper, Throws Glove to 1st

In the top of the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, Chicago White Sox pitcher Derek Holland caught a bullet off the bat of Robinson Cano.

The second baseman slowed to a jog after Holland snared the chopper behind his back, but the 30-year-old couldn't cleanly get the ball out of his glove.

So, he just threw the glove.

First baseman Jose Abreu was baffled by the move, but the ball was jammed in there, so Holland's unconventional toss was necessary. He asked for another glove after the play.

