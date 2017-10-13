5-Star PG Prospect Devon Dotson Commits to Kansas over Maryland

Credit: Scout

Kansas added a big piece to their backcourt in 2018, securing the commitment of point guard Devon Dotson.

Dotson committed to the Jayhawks on Friday after narrowing his choices to them and Maryland, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Dotson is a 5-star recruit who is the No. 19 player overall in the country and the sixth-best point guard, according to 247Sports. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is also the No. 4 point guard in the South region.

Dotson's speed immediately jumps out when watching him on the court. He can easily blow past his man off the dribble. Matt Moreno of GOAZCATS.com shared a pair of clips of Dotson from May showcasing that ability:

In an interview with Scout's Evan Daniels, Dotson credited his speed to more than just his physical gifts.

"It's just natural from playing a lot of basketball," he said. "I have been playing since I was four, just the point guard position. And just watching film of myself and other great point guards. Just seeing the game from a different perspective and making other players on the court better."

Dotson's desire to be considered the top player at his position will also be music to Kansas head coach Bill Self's ears.

"I'm not one of those guys who doesn't understand that rankings are all about people's opinions; I get that," Dotson said in June during an interview with USA Today's Jason Jordan. "I am very confident so I feel like I'm the best point guard in the nation, but I don't worry about it. I do want to be a 5-star player though; I feel like I've earned that."

There's no question Dotson is both physically and mentally ready to play a starring role for Kansas, and his combination of scoring and playmaking will ensure he makes an immediate impact. Depending on the situation, Dotson can operate either as a floor general or a combo guard capable of creating his own shot.

The Jayhawks have always been a strong contender for Dotson's services.

"I have already formed a relationship with all the coaches on the coaching staff," he said of Kansas during the interview with Daniels. "They have made me a priority, they say I can lead since day 1, and I took a visit out there and it’s great out there so it was a great visit."

With Devonte' Graham entering his senior season, Dotson will join Kansas at a time when he can become the team's primary distributor right out of the gate.

Whether Kansas is merely a stopover before moving on to the NBA or a long-term home for Dotson, he'll make his presence felt in Lawrence.