Julia Hawkins Sets 100-Meter Dash Record for Women 100 Years or Older

Don Ryan/Associated Press

Julia Hawkins ran the 100-meter dash in 40.12 seconds Saturday at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships, setting the record for a woman 100 or older, the Washington Post's Marissa Payne reported.

USA Track and Field shared a photo of the 101-year-old in action:

Payne noted Hawkins also ran the 100-meter dash in 39.62 seconds at the National Senior Games in June. In order to claim the official world record, her times will need to be verified.

Runner's World's Jenny McCoy reported in May that Hawkins first took up competitive running after she turned 100. Hawkins told McCoy her age wasn't a concern as she looked to embark on the challenge.

"I knew I could run because I'm always in the yard working, and when the phone rings, I go running inside to answer it," she said. "I thought it'd be fun to run 100 meters since I'm more than 100 years old."