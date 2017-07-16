Roger Federer Beats Marin Cilic to Win Record 8th Wimbledon Men's Final

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Roger Federer has added another achievement to his illustrious career.

The tennis legend won his 19th Grand Slam title and his eighth at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in London.

Even at 35, Federer has remained in top form. After a five-year drought at the Grand Slams, Federer has won two this season following his conquest at the Australian Open in January. He's now an impressive 20-2 on the season and is the first man in history to compile eight Wimbledon titles.

"I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be here again in another finals," he said after the match, per Tennis.com. "I kept on believing and dreaming."

Tennis player John Isner paid his respects to Federer after the win:

Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique also showed him some love, putting him in the company of several other greats:

Federer was nothing short of dominant in his straight-sets victory, ripping eight aces and 23 winners while winning 81 percent of his first-serve points. He won five of his 10 break-point opportunities and had just eight unforced errors, compared to 23 for Cilic, per Wimbledon.com.

Perhaps most impressively, he didn't drop a single set for the entirety of the tournament.

Writer Brian Phillips was impressed at how effortless it all was for Federer:

Health was a major factor on Sunday, however, much as it has been for the entire Wimbledon tournament. Cilic appeared to hurt his foot during the match and was reduced to tears at one point as medical personnel examined the injury. He was able to continue in the match, but it was clear he wasn't playing at 100 percent.

Facing Federer in full health is a daunting task. Facing him at anything less is a near impossible one.

"Better than holding the trophy and winning today is just being healthy," Federer acknowledged, per Tennis.com, while saying of Cilic: "He fought well. He is a hero."

Injuries, unfortunately, were a major storyline in this year's tournament. Novak Djokovic retired in the quarterfinals, one of 10 players to withdraw early, while Andy Murray acknowledged he had been dealing with hip issues.

It was only fitting, then, that injuries would play a part in the final as well. Given Federer's dominant showing at Wimbledon and his elite form this season, however, it's hard to imagine a healthy Cilic keeping him from his eighth Wimbledon title.

And as the U.S. Open approaches later this summer, it's even harder to imagine anyone being favored ahead of Federer in New York.