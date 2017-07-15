Sarah Moras Asks for Donations to Pay for UFC 215 Fight vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Sarah Moras has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the expenses associated with her fight camp in advance of UFC 215.

"I want to compete and be the best fighter I can be and I can't do it alone," Moras wrote. "In order to do that I need to be able to train full-time without work a second job to pay my living expenses (rent, phone, food, and nutritional supplements)."

Moras added that she wants to be in peak physical shape for her bantamweight fight against Ashlee Evans-Smith, "and therefore I will need to pay for strength and conditioning, and forms of recovery and rehabilitation for minor injuries that occur during a fight camp."



Since the GoFundMe was started on Thursday, Moras has raised more than $1,400 toward her goal of $10,000.

Moras (4-2) and Evans-Smith (5-2) will square off Sept. 9 in Edmonton when the 29-year-old makes her return to the Octagon for the first time since losing to Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision in July 2015.