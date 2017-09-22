5-Star PG Prospect Immanuel Quickley Commits to Kentucky over Kansas

Credit: Scout.com

Immanuel Quickley, a 5-star point guard from Bel Air, Maryland, committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday after narrowing his list of prospective schools to Kentucky, Maryland, Kansas and Miami in May, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello.

One of the 2018 recruiting cycle's true gems, the 6'3'', 165-pound Quickley is the eighth-ranked player in his class and second-ranked player at his position. The only floor general who clocked in higher, according to 247Sports, is Duke commit Tre Jones.

Quickley's nifty handle and top-tier floor vision are the foundational pieces of his skill set, but what makes him tailor-made for the modern game is a crisp jump shot.

Armed with a complete scoring arsenal, Quickley has turned heads at the John Carroll School and on the AAU circuit thanks to a quick-trigger shot from distance that complemented his evolving dribble-drive game.

While he may not be a particularly polished defender just yet, Quickley has the potential to evolve into a menace on that end thanks to a wingspan that was measured at close to 6'8'' at a USA Basketball event earlier this year, according to DraftExpress.

At Kentucky, Quickley should be afforded every opportunity to develop into one of the nation's premier two-way threats.

If head coach John Calipari's work with the likes of John Wall, De'Aaron Fox, Tyler Ulis and Jamal Murray was any indication, Quickley will be in a position to emerge as a top-flight NBA prospect.

There will undoubtedly be some bumps in the road along the way, but Quickley's well-rounded scoring repertoire and defensive upside will make him one of the top point guards to watch once he suits up for the Wildcats.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.