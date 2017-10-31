Earl Thomas Reportedly a 'Long Shot' to Play vs. Redskins with Hamstring Injury

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

As the Seattle Seahawks look to extend their lead in the NFC West, an injury to star safety Earl Thomas has them potentially scrambling for a replacement.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thomas is considered a "long shot" to play in Week 9 against the Washington Redskins. He added that it is "possible but not likely" Thomas plays.

Thomas exited the Seahawks' Week 8 win over the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury. Per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday there was some concern regarding Thomas' availability for the Washington game.

Thomas has been one of the NFL's best safeties since being drafted 14th overall in 2010. He was named to five straight Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2015 and the All-Pro first team four straight years from 2012 to 2015.

Never was Thomas' value to the Seahawks more apparent than when his 2016 season ended in Week 13 after he broke his tibia against the Carolina Panthers. In 11 games with him, the Seahawks allowed an average of 17.6 points to opponents. In six games, including the playoffs, without Thomas, the defense gave up an average of 23.3 points.

Last season also marked the first time Thomas has missed a game in his career. He's bounced back in 2017 with four passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble in seven contests.



With Thomas sidelined, the Seahawks will likely turn to Bradley McDougald. The 26-year-old is in his first season with the team after spending the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started a career-high 16 games in 2016.

The Seahawks are still the class of the NFC West, but their Super Bowl aspirations depend heavily on Thomas being the enforcer in the secondary that he's proved himself to be throughout his career.