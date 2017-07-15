Garbine Muguruza Beats Venus Williams to Win 2017 Wimbledon Women's Championship

David Ramos/Getty Images

Garbine Muguruza defeated Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday to clinch the 2017 Wimbledon women's singles championship, the second major title of her career.

The Spaniard finished as runner-up to the American's sister, Serena, in this same fixture two years ago but claimed some redemption after sailing to this year's crown, per Wimbledon's official Twitter account:

In a match of two halves, Williams pushed her foe to the brink in their opening set before Muguruza's stamina appeared to overwhelm the five-time Wimbledon winner en route to a bagel scoreline in the second set.

Hardly her first time competing on this stage, Williams was gracious in defeat and was quick to heap praise on the newest Wimbledon champion:

Muguruza was technically astute and showed that she's learned from her defeat to the younger Williams sister in the 2015 final, in the process sealing her place in the tennis history books, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The fixture opened in tetchy circumstances and saw both players hold their serve with relative ease, but it was at three games apiece that the two began to open up as the court followed in kind.

Williams was denied the first break of the match and then was forced to save one of her own before taking a 4-3 lead, at which point the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg highlighted how finely balanced the meeting was:

But it was with a 5-4 lead that things started to turn against Williams—appearing in her ninth Wimbledon final—as she missed two set points from 40-15 up before conceding the opening break of the match to trail for the first time.

Those back-to-back game victories were the beginning of a terrifying streak on Muguruza's part, and she earned the praise of BBC 5 live Sport commentator Mary Pierce as she took the first set 7-5:

Williams would come to regret those missed set points in a major way as all motivation to battle appeared to be drained of her in the second set—or perhaps the quality of her foe just bubbled to the surface that much more.

The occasion obviously didn't daunt Muguruza despite the prestige of the opponent in front of her, and the IBM Slamtracker told how Williams' 10 unforced errors in the next six games bested the winner's minuscule tally of one.

So tidy was Muguruza's performance that it was almost poetic a rightful challenge sealed the result in her favour, not even having to lift a muscle as the decisive stroke was decided following a long Williams return:

The 23-year-old steamrolled her way to a maiden title at SW19 on the back of an unstoppable nine-game winning run, and tennis writer Tumaini Carayol told of how her star continues to glitter on the biggest stages:

Given her age, there's no telling where the ceiling lies for Muguruza, who has again confirmed her place as one of the top draws in tennis, having now added a Wimbledon title to her 2016 French Open triumph.

Meanwhile, the runner-up, 37-year-old Williams, can be proud having reiterated her ongoing run as a force in the sport.