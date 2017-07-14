Yasiel Puig Hits 449-Foot Home Run vs. Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig sent the ball soaring through Marlins Park with a far-reaching homer Friday night.

Puig met the pitch from Miami's Dan Straily in the top of the fifth inning with a powerful hit, knocking it a whopping 449 feet, according to Andrew Simon of MLB.com.

The ball neared the Budweiser bar at the back of the stadium, breaking the game's 1-1 tie.