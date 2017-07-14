Yasiel Puig Hits 449-Foot Home Run vs. Miami Marlins

Yasiel Puig Hits 449-Foot Home Run vs. Miami MarlinsJuly 14, 2017
MLB Insider Dinger @atf13atf
Puig BOMB https://t.co/UzPARC1p572017-7-15 00:30:42
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig sent the ball soaring through Marlins Park with a far-reaching homer Friday night.
Puig met the pitch from Miami's Dan Straily in the top of the fifth inning with a powerful hit, knocking it a whopping 449 feet, according to Andrew Simon of MLB.com.
The ball neared the Budweiser bar at the back of the stadium, breaking the game's 1-1 tie.