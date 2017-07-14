Ryan Lochte on If Michael Phelps Can Win Shark Race: 'Hell No'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As Michael Phelps prepares to race a great white shark in a 100-meter race as part of the Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week" coverage, Ryan Lochte doesn't like the former Olympic star's chances of winning.

Per TMZ Sports, Lochte said definitively he thinks Phelps has no chance of defeating the shark:

Phelps' big showdown will serve as the official kickoff of Shark Week on July 23 in a special titled Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.

In an interview with USA Today's Jayme Deerwester, Phelps noted he's taken notice of the Discovery Channel's popular week-long celebration of sharks during his training for swimming events.

"Shark Week was always during major competition," he said. "So between (pool) sessions, I was watching stuff about sharks and trying to learn more. That’s where my biggest nerdy side comes out..because I’m so infatuated with water and infatuated with sharks.”

Phelps is currently enjoying his first full year of retirement. He walked away from competition following the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as the most-decorated Olympic athlete of all-time with 28 total medals, including 23 golds.