Ryan Lochte Cleared of All Charges Related to Rio Olympics Incident

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

United States swimmer Ryan Lochte has been cleared of all charges stemming from providing false information to police at a gas station after an alleged robbery during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Per David Meeks of USA Today, an appeals court in Brazil dismissed the criminal case against Lochte, who, in an interview with NBC at the time, said that "he and three other members of the U.S. swim team had been stopped and robbed at gunpoint as the cab they were in tried to pull away from the service station."

During an interview with NBC's Matt Lauer last August, per USA Today's Rachel Axon, the 32-year-old Lochte said he was taking responsibility for the incident.

"That’s why I'm taking full responsibility for it is because I over-exaggerated that story," he said. "If I never had done that, we wouldn't be in this mess."

Lochte did apologize for the incident in an Instagram post on Aug. 19, 2016.

The United States Olympic Committee suspended Lochte for 10 months in September and ordered him to perform 20 hours of community service.

Lochte won 12 Olympic medals in his career, including gold at the 2016 Rio Games as part of the men's 800-meter freestyle team.