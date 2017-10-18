4-Star SG Prospect Luguentz Dort Commits to Arizona State over Baylor, Oregon

Source: Scout.com

The Arizona State Sun Devils added one of the best athletes in the 2018 recruiting class after Luguentz Dort committed to the team Wednesday, Scout's Evan Daniels reported.

Playing his high school ball at the Conrad Academy in Orlando, Florida, Dort has tremendous strength to go along with his 6'4" frame.

Daniels noted Dort is the third-best recruit to select Arizona State in school history. The Florida native is a 4-star prospect, the No. 30 player in the country and the No. 3 shooting guard in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Per ESPN.com's scouting report, there are questions about Dort's ultimate ceiling because his body appears to be physically maxed out already, but it may not matter because of what he can do with the ball:

"He plays in attack mode and with a ton of sheer force but there is an element of skill to his game too. His shooting stroke is mechanically sound with good loft and rotation, he handles the ball well enough to initiate offense at times, and can make plays for others off the dribble. He's an evolving player offensively, but should be an immediate impact, and ultra-versatile, defender as well as an exceptional perimeter rebounder."

Dort, an "ultra-versatile" defensive player, will be a great addition for Bobby Hurley at Arizona State. The Sun Devils were 335th in points allowed (81.7 per game) and 340th in opponent field-goal percentage (47.9 percent) in 2016-17, according to Sports Reference.

If Dort can hit his offensive ceiling, Arizona State will have a true building block on its roster. Attracting players of his caliber is also the Sun Devils' route back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013-14.