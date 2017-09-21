5-Star SF Prospect Louis King Commits to Oregon over Kansas, Others

Source: Scout.com

Louis King has given the Oregon Ducks a huge win in the 2018 recruiting race by committing to play for the basketball team next season:

While honing his skills at Hudson Catholic Regional High School in New Jersey, King has turned himself into one of the nation's best prospects.

A 6'8" small forward, King is rated as a 5-star prospect, the No. 6 recruit at his position and No. 20 overall recruit in the 2018 class, per Scout.com.

One of the best parts of King's transition to college is he still has plenty of room to grow but is already a terrific player, per ESPN.com:

"He runs the floor well, is smooth for his size and has the natural tools to have a polished skill set down the road. He makes quick instinct plays with the ball and shows some flashes of sheer brilliance. There will be moments where he'll handle in traffic, knock down a three with a quick release, throw pinpoint passes the length of the floor and spin into tough mid-range pull-ups."

King's decision to join the Ducks comes 12 days after he took an official visit to the Pacific Northwest.

As far as Oregon's recruiting outlook is concerned, adding King to the mix is a boon for a program that was already looking formidable for the near future in the Pac-12.

In addition to bagging a commitment from King, the Ducks have added 4-star power forward Miles Norris.

With those two representing the future of Oregon's frontcourt, head coach Dana Altman should feel confident about his team's ability to contend for a national title as the end of the decade approaches.