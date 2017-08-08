5-Star Point Guard Jahvon Quinerly Commits to Arizona over Villanova

Credit: Scout.com

Jahvon Quinerly will be the next face of Arizona's backcourt after the class of 2018 floor general committed to the Wildcats over Villanova on Tuesday.

The 5-star point guard made his decision official on ESPNU's broadcast of Stephen Curry's Under Armour SC30 Select Showcase at Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco.

Quinerly developed into one of the nation's most heralded prospects at Hudson Catholic Regional High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, and his standing among his peers reflects just how electric he has become.

As things stand, Quinerly is Scout.com's 20th-ranked prospect and sixth-ranked point guard among all 2018 recruits. He's also the No. 2 floor general in the East region and the top-rated player at his position in New Jersey.

The first thing that jumps out about Quinerly is how smooth he is around the rim. Although he isn't a physically imposing ball-handler (6'0'', 170 lbs), he can dart to the basket with ease and finish from seemingly every angle with either hand. Quinerly has also flashed tremendous body control and an ability to contort himself up and around would-be shot-blockers as a way to convert point-blank opportunities.

Combine those traits with a seamless ability to change speeds in the half court, and Quinerly has a package of moves that allows him to keep defenders guessing every time he brings the ball down the floor.

That playmaking proficiency should immediately propel Quinerly into a prominent role with the Wildcats, who have majorly bolstered their talent stockpile during the 2018 recruiting cycle.

In addition to netting a commitment from Quinerly, the Wildcats were able to land 4-star combo-guard Brandon Williams and 4-star power forward Shareef O'Neal—the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

With those three locked up, head coach Sean Miller can feel confident about the future of his program as the Wildcats continue to eye their first national championship since 1997.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.