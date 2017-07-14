The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' Is a Real-Life Lifting Legend

Long before Game of Thrones, 'The Mountain' was crushing the competition as a 3-time champion of Europe's Strongest Man. The 6'9" 397-pounder is originally from Iceland and took up powerlifting after his basketball career ended at age 28.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is now featured on HBO's Game of Thrones, but he still finds time to maintain his 10,000-calorie-per-day diet.

