Tyus Jones' 5-Star PG Brother Tre Announces Commitment to Duke

Credit: Scout.com

The top point guard in the class of 2018 is headed to Duke.



On Sunday, 5-star floor general Tre Jones announced his commitment to the Blue Devis in a post on Twitter:

The brother of former Duke point guard Tyus Jones, Tre solidified himself as the nation's No. 7 overall prospect thanks to his stellar court vision and smooth finishing in the open floor.

"I keep telling him his brother is going to be better than him if he keeps going, and I think Tyus doesn’t discredit that one bit," Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said, per the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. "He's fortunate. He has a big brother like Tyus who can teach him everything he knows on the NBA level, all the little knicks and knacks that he learns from the game."

While Jones may not be a prototypical modern lead guard who can pass over defenses since he's just 6'2'', his ability to make quick reads out of the pick-and-roll should allow him to thrive the moment he steps on the floor for the Blue Devils.

The big thing that stands out, though, is how under control Jones looks when he's on the ball.

Whether he's scanning the defense in the half court or trying to find teammates for look-aheads in transition, Jones consistently plays with a calm demeanor that allows him to make heady plays and open up easy looks for his teammates.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native should continue to operate like that at Duke, where he will try to follow in his brother's footsteps and lead the Blue Devils to a national championships as a freshman.

Those are gaudy expectations to live up to, but Jones has the requisite on-court leadership capabilities to be a linchpin of the Blue Devils' attack as they eye more NCAA tournament success.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.