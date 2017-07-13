Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Smack Talk at Presser; Notorious Denies Racism

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor entered the third day of their world press tour Thursday to hype up their Aug. 26 superfight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Having already hit Los Angeles and Toronto, Mayweather and McGregor continued eastward to occupy Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair didn't disappoint in their first two stops, with MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani scoring the first day in favor of Mayweather and the second for McGregor.

After watching Wednesday's event, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless and MMAjunkie's Chamatkar Sandhu thought the two stars have already used their best stuff:

Before they traded verbal jabs, McGregor earned a knockout in the fashion category. Showtime Boxing showed him entering Barclays Center:

Rather than McGregor, the Brooklyn crowded landed the first blow on Mayweather, referencing the back taxes he owes the federal government. Helwani shared a clip of the fans chanting "pay your taxes" at the unbeaten boxer:

At one point, Mayweather showered a seated McGregor with dollar bills after calling him a stripper. The stunt made the crowd hassle Mayweather even more about his taxes, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop.

Sports Illustrated confirmed Mayweather threw genuine $1 bills:

During his time on the microphone, McGregor added to a controversy he created when he told Mayweather to "dance for me, boy" during their stops in Los Angeles and Toronto, per Yahoo Sports' Ryan McKinnell. Some saw the remark as racially insensitive, and McGregor seemed to dig himself in a deeper hole Thursday.

He denied that he was racist and told the crowd he's half-black.

"Do they not know I'm half black?" McGregor said, per MMAFighting.com. "I'm half-black from the belly button down."

He also said he has "a present for my beautiful, black female fans" in Barclays Center before thrusting his hips in a suggestive manner, according to Mike Coppinger of The Ring Magazine.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's event, McGregor offered a more nuanced response to the story, per Bleacher Report's Alex Larsen:

In addition to calling him a "stripper" and throwing money on him, Mayweather attempted to get into McGregor's head by throwing aside the Republic of Ireland flag, per the Barclays Center:

Mayweather also rehashed arguments he made during the Toronto event as he labeled McGregor a "quitter." The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer shared a snippet of the exchange (Warning: Tweets contain NSFW language):

If fans watching the live stream of the event were underwhelmed by the general atmosphere inside Barclays Center, audio troubles likely played a part. Helwani tweeted that those inside the venue were having a hard time hearing Mayweather and McGregor. Helwani called the Brooklyn stop a "complete 180 from Toronto."

Thursday's faceoff took some of the wind out of the sails of the pre-fight hype after what was such a well-received stopover north of the border.

Mayweather and McGregor will head to their final stop on their world tour Friday in London at SSE Arena.

McGregor and Mayweather still have over a month to get fans interested in their bout, and their work in London could ensure the world tour ends on a high note.