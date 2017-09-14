Boris Diaw Reportedly Signs Contract with French Team Paris-Levallois

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boris Diaw will try to bounce back from a disappointing 2016-17 season by playing with French team Paris-Levallois.

According to David Cozette of Sport SFR (via Sportando), Diaw reached an agreement with Paris-Levallois on Thursday.

The 35-year-old averaged just 4.6 points per game in his only season with the Utah Jazz, his lowest since his rookie season in 2003-04. The team waived him in July before his $7.5 million salary for next season became guaranteed.

Despite the struggles, Diaw has proved himself in the past as a versatile player who can provide a lot of help in the frontcourt.

Although most don't expect him to average double figures like he did earlier in his career, even with the San Antonio Spurs he averaged 22.5 minutes per game mostly as a reserve across five seasons. He tallied 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while playing solid interior defense.

He appeared in every playoff game in the Spurs' run to the 2014 NBA championship.

Even 14 years into the league, Diaw can make a positive impact on the court as well as in the locker room with his experience and leadership.

With the NBA not providing Diaw the opportunity he was looking for next season, he will be able to rebuild his value back home in France.

Since winning the Pro-A championship in 2012, Paris-Levallois hasn't advanced past the quarterfinals in the French Cup over the past four seasons. Diaw's presence gives head coach Fred Fauthoux more length on his roster to try getting back to the top of the mountain next season.