Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 2 Weeks from the Deadline

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs kickstarted the 2017 MLB trade season on Thursday when they sent a package including their top two prospects to the Chicago White Sox for coveted left-hander Jose Quintana.

What other seismic deals will and won't be consummated before the July 31 non-waiver cutoff?

We won't know until the deadline dust settles, but here are six educated guesses based on the latest rumblings, rumors and a dash of gut feeling.