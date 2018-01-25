Christian Yelich Traded to Brewers as Marlins' Fire Sale Continues

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Christian Yelich is on the move after the Miami Marlins traded the star outfielder to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported Milwaukee acquired Yelich. The Brewers' official Twitter account later confirmed the move and added that the Marlins received outfielders Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and pitcher Jordan Yamamoto in return.

"I'm just excited for the fresh start and new opportunity, and being part of the Brewers," Yelich said, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's been crazy. I'm glad it's over with."

The Marlins have been selling off their most expensive assets this offseason. Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna have all been dealt as part of the new owners' initiative to get the team's payroll down to $90 million.

Yelich was the last significant piece of the puzzle left standing in Miami before he was dealt. The 26-year-old hit .282/.369/.439 with 18 home runs in 2017.

In addition to shedding salary, the Marlins are in need of a prospect infusion. Baseball America ranked their farm system as the worst in Major League Baseball at the start of last season.

The trades of Stanton and Ozuna didn't produce the big returns their talent would suggest, per Drew Silva of Rotoworld:

Yelich is just 26 years old and under control through 2021 with a team option for 2022. His value is astronomical because of his relatively inexpensive contract and solid production on the field.

The Brewers were a surprise playoff contender last season with an 86-76 record, finishing one game behind the Colorado Rockies for the second NL wild-card spot.

Adding Yelich to the outfield mix represents a significant offensive upgrade for Milwaukee. Keon Broxton was the team's primary center fielder last season, but he struggled with a .220/.299/.420 slash line in 143 games.

Given the cheap cost of Yelich's contract, the Brewers are still in a good position to make another big move this offseason as they try to chase down the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central.