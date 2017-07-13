Kenley Jansen Comments on Zach Britton Trade Rumors to Dodgers

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers may make roster upgrades before the MLB trade deadline, and star closer Kenley Jansen says he's excited that the National League West leaders could add another elite arm to the bullpen.

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Jansen was very receptive to hearing the Dodgers have looked into acquiring Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton.

"Man, that would be awesome," Jansen said. "You just gave me goose bumps."

Heyman noted the Dodgers have "at least had a conversation" with the Orioles about Britton and have inquired about several left-handed relief pitchers around the majors.

The Dodgers own the second-best bullpen ERA (2.99) in Major League Baseball. Jansen was named a National League All-Star for the second straight season with a 0.96 ERA, 57 strikeouts and two walks in 37.2 innings.

Britton finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting last year with a 0.54 ERA and 47 saves, but the 29-year-old has been limited to 11 games this season due to two separate stints on the disabled list with a forearm strain.