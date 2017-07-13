    Venus Williams Defeats Johanna Konta to Reach 2017 Wimbledon Final

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Venus Williams of The United States celebrates match point and victory during the Ladies Singles semi final match against Johanna Konta of Great Britain on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Venus Williams hit top gear to eliminate Johanna Konta at Wimbledon 2017, powering past the British star in the semi-final on Thursday.

    The American was supreme as she won 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court at the All England Club in London.

    Wimbledon highlighted Williams' achievement as she progressed:

    Konta appeared relaxed and expectant as she entered Centre Court to face the veteran, and she tested Williams with her power game in the first exchanges.

    The pair could not be separated at 4-4 in the first, but the British player failed with two break-point attempts, which would prove costly.

    Williams maintained her control and tactical prowess to edge ahead, 5-4, finally breaking Konta in the final game to claim the first set.

    There were groans from the crowd as Konta made uncharacteristic unforced errors, finding Williams' serve problematic to return.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Johanna Konta of Great Britain plays a backhand during the Ladies Singles semi final match against Venus Williams of The United States on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Cro
    Pool/Getty Images

    However, as Konta began to attack the net, her drop volley kept her in contention for a comeback.

    Williams found extra accuracy in the fourth game of the second, breaking her opponent's serve to lead 3-1.

    The body serve continued to test the Brit, with Williams ruthless on her first and second serves, showing no mercy.

    Konta's mission appeared impossible as she fell two games from defeat, but she remained at 4-2 as she held her serve against a flurry of big hitting.

    US player Venus Williams (R) reacts after winning against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Jul
    ANDREW COULDRIDGE/Getty Images

    The margins were small as Williams played at the peak of her powers, and her experience paid dividends against the 26-year-old.

    Konta continued to make mistakes as Williams stretched her opponent, and she finally crossed the line, winning the second set, 6-2.

    The legend won 79 per cent on her first serve, driving Konta back as she produced her very best.

    Williams plays her first Wimbledon final since 2009 as she meets Garbine Muguruza in London on Saturday.

           

    All stats via Wimbledon.com