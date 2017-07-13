Kansas State LT Scott Frantz Comes Out as Gay

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State left tackle Scott Frantz publicly announced Thursday that he is gay.

Frantz broke the news to ESPN's Holly Rowe, according to Tim Bisel of the Topeka Capital-Journal, and said he wanted to "reach out to all the other kids who are just like me."

Frantz described the moment when he came out to his teammates during a team-building exercise following his 2015 redshirt freshman season to Rowe:

"I came out to my teammates, and I've never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that. And ever since then it's been great. I've grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it's been an amazing experience."

Frantz told Rowe that he had known he was gay since fifth grade.

Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder also discussed how the entire team embraced Frantz: "I was quite comfortable that they would be very receptive and that they would treat him as they always said as, you know, his teammate and someone that they cared about. And they did."

The Lawrence, Kansas, native started 13 games for the Wildcats last season, and he is expected to start at left tackle during his sophomore campaign.

Per ESPN, Frantz and Arizona freshman defensive end My-King Johnson are the only two openly gay players in major college football.

Frantz's decision to come out publicly came less than a month after former New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan announced that he is gay.