4-Star QB Prospect Gerry Bohanon Commits to Baylor over Arkansas

Baylor made a big splash Tuesday, landing 4-star dual-threat quarterback Gerry Bohanon amid offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss and other Power Five programs.

Our Daily Bears passed along the news after the QB announced his choice on Facebook.

Gabe Brooks of Scout.com broke down Bohanon's game:

"Bohanon is a big-framed dual-threat quarterback who projects to the FBS and Power Five conference levels. He runs well for a quarterback of his size, and he's a high-production player at the high school level. Bohanon can improve his release point/consistency, but an encouraging aspect of his game is his touch when needing to lead receivers to certain spots. Bohanon is raw, but big and talented, so there's plenty of potential in his game."

The Earle High School product out of Arkansas is considered the No. 229 overall prospect and No. 11 dual-threat QB in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Standing 6'3" and weighing 218 pounds, he has the size and upside at quarterback to potentially be a difference-maker in college.

His highlight film from his junior year showcases a player who can dominate a game on the ground or through the air:

He needs polish as a passer, but if he grows that part of his game, he has the opportunity to eventually win the starting job for Baylor.

For the Bears, Bohanon will join a recruiting class currently ranked No. 26 overall by 247Sports. He'll immediately be one of the gems of a solid group made up mostly of 3-star talents, joining fellow 4-star athlete Josh Fleeks as the headliners.