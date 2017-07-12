Rams, Chargers to Pay $645M, Raiders $378M in Relocation Fees to Rest of NFL

John Locher/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders have all been hit with hefty relocation fees to be paid to each of the NFL's 29 other teams.

Per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the Rams and Chargers will each pay $645 million over a period of 10 years from 2019 to 2028, and the Raiders will pay a total of $378 million over 10 years starting with the year they move to Las Vegas.

Rovell noted that each of the teams' relocation fees are based on the projected increase in franchise value.

The Rams relocated to Los Angeles starting with the 2016 season after spending the previous 21 years in St. Louis. The Chargers, who started out playing in Los Angeles in 1960 before moving to San Diego, are returning to the city for the 2017 season.

The NFL approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas in March with a 31-1 vote from the league's owners. The move to Las Vegas could take place as soon as 2019, though the Associated Press (h/t CSN Bay Area) reported in May a lease issue could cause their stadium opening to be delayed until 2021.

Between the three teams' relocation fees, each of the NFL's 29 other teams will receive an annual sum of $55.2 million.