4-Star WR Cameron Brown Commits to Nebraska in Paintball Video on Twitter

Photo credit: Scout.com.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers landed one of the most versatile prospects in the class of 2018 on Monday, as athlete Cameron Brown committed to play for the team.

According to Scout.com, Brown is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 230 overall player, the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 2 player at his position from the state of Missouri.

Brown is a St. Louis native who netted a unique set of offers from schools such as Ohio State, Nebraska, Alabama, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, per Scout.

Although Brown initially committed to Nebraska, he decided to reopen his recruitment in June.

He is of particular interest due to his supreme athleticism and ability to excel on both sides of the ball.

According to Greg Powers of Scout.com, Brown said in April that he was still deciding what position he wanted to pursue at the collegiate level:

"I haven't made my decision what side of the ball I want to play yet. I am probably going to make my decision during my football season, because I want to play on both sides of the ball.

"As a DB, I can recover. I can jam. I can stay with the receiver. I can come up and hit. I am just an all-around DB. As a receiver, my speed opens up the field and makes DBs scared to come up, [I] make them bail, and I am [a] good playmaker with the ball in my hands."

Powers added that Brown starred during his junior season at Christian Brothers College High School to the tune of 1,023 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on offense and four interceptions on defense.

Scout lists Brown at 6'0" and 170 pounds, and he has a solid, verified 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds.

While Brown's experience on both sides of the ball is a plus and gives him added value should a position switch be needed in college, he is likely to focus on one specific area.

Based on how well he performed at wide receiver during his junior season in terms of stretching the field and making big plays, Nebraska will be hard-pressed to keep him out of the mix at wideout.

Brown's decommitment created a lot of fear among Cornhuskers fans, but head coach Mike Riley continued his impressive recruiting job by securing one of the top prospects in the midwest.

Riley has enjoyed a great deal of success in recruiting on the west coast since joining Nebraska due to his Pac-12 ties, but adding Brown is a sign that he is getting the job done close to home as well.

Nebraska has stocked up on explosive, skill-position players over the past couple of seasons, and Brown is the type of athlete who can help it go from a strong, nine-win team to a true title contender in the Big Ten.