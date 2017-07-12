Chad Johnson's Daughter Cha'iel Sets U.S. Record for 800m in Age Group

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The daughter of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, Cha'iel Johnson, set a new United States record in the 800-meter run among 12-year-old girls Wednesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Johnson completed the event in two minutes, 14.80 seconds at the AAU Track and Field National Club Championships.

The former Chad Ochocinco posted the following video of his daughter crossing the finish line:

Per TMZ Sports, Cha'iel's performance was five seconds better than the time she posted in winning the gold medal at the AAU Junior Olympics last year.

Johnson's father made a good living based largely on his speed. He spent 11 NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler, topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season on seven occasions and finished his career with 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.