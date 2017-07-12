Novak Djokovic Upset by Tomas Berdych in Quarterfinals of 2017 Wimbledon

Julian Finney/Getty Images

No. 11 Tomas Berdych upset second-seeded Novak Djokovic 7-6 (2), 2-0, Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, as Djokovic was forced to retire due to injury.

Djoker was the third of the "Big Four" members to fall as Rafael Nadal lost in the previous round and top-seeded Andy Murray was ousted earlier Wednesday by American Sam Querrey.

For Berdych, the win marks his second consecutive trip to the Wimbledon semifinals and the third of his career.

Wimbledon's official Twitter account posted the following video of Nole as he abruptly bowed out at All England Club in London:

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Djokovic was looked at by the trainer, who appeared to be working on his right arm.

Following an opening set that saw Berdych win all but two of his first-serve points, Djokovic was clearly in distress and felt he was unable to continue.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it marked the first time Djokovic retired at a Grand Slam event in eight years:

While Murray experienced disappointment in the previous match, Djokovic's loss guaranteed the Brit will still be No. 1 in the world next week regardless of how Wimbledon plays out, per ATP Media Info.

Berdych entered the match as a heavy underdog due to his career record of 2-25 against the Serb. It was Berdych's second win over Djoker at Wimbledon after previously beating him there in 2010.

The nature and severity of Djokovic's injury are unclear, but Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times suggested a lack of rest may have contributed:

Regardless of the circumstances, Djokovic missed out on the Wimbledon semis for the second consecutive year after previously making it to that point six years in a row.

Roger Federer is now a significant favorite to win the tournament after beating Milos Raonic in straight sets to advance to the semifinals.

Fed will take on Berdych, and the victor will face the winner of Querrey versus Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon final.