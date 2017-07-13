Boston Red Sox: Trade Deadline Predictions with 2 Weeks to Go

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have already made the biggest trade for their 2017 championship campaign.

Before expecting a major splash before July 31's non-waiver deadline, remember that they ransacked a once-deep farm system to attain Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox last winter. While they received the American League Cy Young Award front-runner, they parted with premier prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech.

They also gave the San Diego Padres a package led by Manuel Margot for Craig Kimbrel before the 2016 season. Those two squads conducted business again last summer, when Boston sent Anderson Espinoza to San Diego for Drew Pomeranz.

Red Sox fans, therefore, should not expect more blockbusters this month. That also doesn't mean president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will stand pat. Instead of clearing their minor league cupboard, he should extend locate cost-effective upgrades to maintain their 3.5-game lead in the American League East.

Let's look ahead with predictions for how the Red Sox will handle the upcoming trade deadline.